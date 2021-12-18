Manchester City Team News vs Newcastle: Silva, Cancelo, Torres

Manchester City, fresh off of a 7-0 thumping of Leeds United, takes on cellar-dwellers Newcastle in Premier League action this weekend. The Magpies should be worried. Manchester City is hitting their straps and they could record an even more convincing victory here against the worst side of the league. History is not on Newcastle’s side either. Incredibly, they have won just one of their previous 27 matches against City.
Reigning Premier League champions and current table-toppers City are on the verge of creating history yet again. They have won 33 games in the year 2021 so far. One more victory will see them break the record for most top-flight victories in a calendar year. The smart money is on them to break that record in this fixture.
Newcastle United vs Manchester City FYIs:
Kick-off time: 2 PM GMT, 19th December 2021
Form Guide (All Competitions): Newcastle (LDWLL) Man City (WWLWW)
As one side yet to report any COVID positive tests, City head into this one in pretty good shape. Let’s have a look at the team news as they look to make history against Newcastle United.
Ferran Torres remains out. He has not been featured for the first team since September with his foot injury. He may have played his last match for City, as the transfer rumors linking him to a move to Barcelona just won’t go away.
Bernardo Silva has an injury cloud surrounding him after being substituted at halftime in the drubbing of Leeds United. Post-match, Pep Guardiola moved to allay any fears of serious injury. With the matches coming thick and fast, however, it might be a good time to rest the Portuguese who is having the season of his life in the Premier League.
Fellow Portuguese Joao Cancelo is back in contention after serving his one-match suspension for accumulating five yellow cards in the Premier League.
There must be something in the water that the City staff is giving their Portugal internationals because Cancelo is amid a career-best season too!
This will without question be a win to City. I'll be surprised if Newcastle is still in the contest at halftime. This one could be a cricket score.
