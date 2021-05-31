Manchester City Transfer Talk: Sergio Ramos, Sergio Aguero

It is that time of year again- summer transfer rumor silly season! The domestic leagues and European competitions are complete, so it’s time to talk about who could be going where, why and for how much this summer transfer window. For the Champions League runners-up, Manchester City, it’s all about trying to build the squad that will get them over that final hurdle.
Yes, this was the closest they have ever come to obtaining UCL glory, but in the end, second place is just the first place non-winner. Expect some changes at the Etihad this summer, but remember that they did claim a double, so if they strengthen a bit here and there, Man City will be a juggernaut once again.
Sergio Aguero will join Barcelona at the end of June.
This is an all Sergio edition of Manchester City transfer talk and we start with Sergio Kun Aguero, 32, who has reached agreement on a two-year deal with FC Barcelona that includes a €100 million buyout clause. The transfer itself is a Bosman, or free, because his contract expired.
Aguero, who won six EFL Cups, four Premier League titles, one FA Cup and three Community Shields during his decade at City, announced earlier this season that he would be moving on with Barca the known destination for a couple weeks now.
“In March it was confirmed a statue of the City striker has been commissioned to stand alongside those currently in work to honour David Silva and Vincent Kompany,” a club statement reads.
As for the other Sergio, Sergio Ramos, well, one of the greatest villains in Liverpool history could be moving a lot closer to Anfield. According to ESPN, City have taken an interest in the Real Madrid captain, whose contract situation is up in the air.
Talks of an extension to keep him at the Bernabeu have stalled and the ESPN FC report claims “a meeting between the club captain and president is planned for the next few days when a definitive decision will be taken.”
