Manchester City Sign Sergio Gomez for €13m from Anderlecht

Earlier today, Manchester City confirmed the signing of left back Sergio Gomez on a four-year deal. According to various reports, the deal with the selling club, Anderlecht, is worth €13 million plus add-ons. City had been looking for a new left back, once Aleksandr Zinchenko left for Arsenal, but they ended up getting outbid by Chelsea for Brighton’s Marc Cucurella.

Depth at LB was a major concern as summer transfer window deadline day approached, but City have now solved that issue, via the 21-year-old Spanish U21s international.

In keeping with that theme, of the #21, it is also the shirt number that Gomez will wear with the Sky Blues. “I am incredibly proud and happy to have joined Manchester City,” a statement attributed to Gomez reads.

“City are the best team in England and in Pep Guardiola I have a chance to learn and develop under the most outstanding manager in world football.

“To be able to be part of this club is a dream come true for me and something any young player would aspire to.

“The number of trophies City have won over the past few years has been incredible and the style of football the team plays under Pep is the most exciting in Europe. Playing for and being

guided by Pep and his coaches is going to be very special.

“I’ve heard so much about the City fans and how passionate they are, so I can’t wait to get started and to try and help the Club achieve even more.”

Let’s hear from our latest arrival in his first City interview! ?#ManCity | @sergiogm_10 pic.twitter.com/SaEPtxUJF8 — Manchester City (@ManCity) August 16, 2022

Director of Football Txiki Begiristain, in his statement on Sergio Gomez, said: “We are delighted to be able to welcome Sergio to Manchester City. He is a very exciting young talent. Sergio’s development in recent seasons has been very impressive – he is an accomplished defender with great potential.

“Over the past year, he has gained excellent experience playing in the Belgian League and in Europe with Anderlecht.

“We’re sure that he will bring additional quality to our squad both in defence and going forward and that he will only continue to develop and improve playing under Pep and his coaches.”

Manchester City, winners of the Premier League title in four of the past five seasons, currently sit atop the table again, after the first two weeks of this season.

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Bank (TheSportsBank.Net) and author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” as well as “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He has regularly appeared in WGN, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune, and he co-hosts the After Extra Time podcast, part of Edge of the Crowd Network. Follow him and the website on Twitter and Instagram.

