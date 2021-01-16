Manchester City Team News vs Crystal Palace: Sergio Aguero, Eric Garcia

Here comes Manchester City- they’re going to be in the Premier League title race after all. In the eyes of many, they’re the current favorites. Currently, City sit third, but they have a game in hand on the two teams ahead of them and they’re just four points behind the league leading team they share Manchester with.

Most impressively, they’ve overcome a very slow start to the season and ascended the table in spite of a COVID-19 outbreak ravaging the team. Up next is a very winnable home game against south London side Crystal Palace.

Crystal Palace at Manchester City FYIs

Kickoff: 7:15 pm GMT, Jan 17, City of Manchester Stadium

Manchester City Starting XI Prediction: go here

Table Position:  Manchester City 3rd, 32 pts  Crystal Palace 20th, 5 pts

Premier League Form Guide:  Manchester City WWWWD    Crystal Palace WLLLD

Odds: Manchester City -667   Crystal Palace +1500   Draw +650

TV: Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League

Team News for Both Sides

As we said, the coronavirus pandemic is wreaking havoc on City’s squad depth and manager Pep Guardiola’s selection process. All-time leading scorer Sergio Aguero is in self-isolation after having had close contact with a COVID-19 positive individual.

However, Eric Garcia, who tested positive for COVID-19 has overcome it, completed his isolation period, and is now available for selection.

Elsewhere central defenders Aymeric Laporte and Nathan Ake face late fitness tests, and may post a substantial selection headache for Guardiola in central defense.

Prediction: Manchester City 2, Crystal Palace 0

Roy Hodgson’s side is a tough out, no doubt about it, but the Citizens should have plenty enough to get the result here.

