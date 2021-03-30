Sergio Aguero Confirms Exit From Manchester City at End of Season

Sergio Aguero confirmed what had been speculated upon for most of this season– he’s departing Manchester City at the end of this season. The club itself also released a statement confirming the imminent departure of their all time leading scorer (257 goals in 384 appearances).
Sergio Kun Aguero arrived from Atletico Madrid in 2011, and where he’s headed next is yet to determined, but he has been linked with moves to FC Barcelona and Juventus.
“I was to join during the reconstruction era of 2011, and with the guidance of the owners and contributions of many players, we earned a place among the greatest of the world,” Sergio Aguero posted on social media.
“The task to maintain this well-deserved privileged position will remain on others. As for myself, I will continue to give it my utmost for the rest of the season to win more titles and bring more joy to the fans.
“Then, a new stage with new challenges will begin, and I am fully ready to face them with the same passion and professionalism that I have always dedicated to continue competing at the highest level.”
MCFC Chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak stated the following:
“Sergio’s contribution to Manchester City over the past 10 years cannot be overstated,”
“His legend will be indelibly etched into the memories of everyone who loves the Club and maybe even in those who simply love football.
“This is not yet the moment for farewell words and speeches. There is still much to achieve in the remainder of the time we have with Sergio, and we look forward to his contributions to the challenges which lay ahead.”
The club also stated their plans to build Aguero a statue at the Etihad Stadium.
As to whom City might replace the Argentine with, well, they have been linked with the likes of Erling Haaland, Danny Ings and of course, Lionel Messi. Aguero has eight league games left with City, starting Saturday when they visit the King Power Stadium to take on Leicester City.
