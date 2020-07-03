Manchester City absolutely trashed Liverpool FC at home last night, 4-0, in a game that really didn’t mean a whole lot to anybody involved. All the result did was kind of send a message to anybody paying attention that City aren’t going away anytime soon.
The focus for Pep Guardiola’s men will now be the UEFA Champions League, which restarts in Portgual next month. But up next is a Sunday clash at Southampton FC. Let’s take a look at some of the Manchester City related news and notes trending in cyberspace today.
Welcome to the #FCBayern family, Leroy! ?
?? https://t.co/5IjFOfjKPz#ServusLeroy #MiaSanMia @LeroySane19
— FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) July 3, 2020
Obviously, the big news is winger Leroy Sane officially being unveiled as a member of Bayern Munich. The German returned home to the Bundesliga, signing a five-year contract with the Bavarian powerhouse for a €49 million (£44.2m) transfer fee.
The fee could rise to €60m and also includes a 10% sell-on clause, but he is ineligible to feature for Bayern until next season. His deal is reportedly worth close to €22m a year, nearly double the offer from City that he turned down.
“I want to win as many trophies as possible with Bayern, and the Champions League is the top priority,” the 24-year-old stated.
In terms of who might replace Sane, manager Pep Guardiola has made it absolutely clear that it will not be Borussia Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho. Pep said that bringing the English international back to City makes “no sense.”
As for why City thrashed Liverpool so thoroughly, Pep made a clever remark about that.
“I think they drank a lot of beers in the last week,” Guardiola said, “but they arrived here with no beers in their blood, which is why I give us a lot of credit.”
I sure hope the Reds players partied hard! They definitely deserved it, as did their fans, after a three decade drought.
Paul M. Banks runs The Sports Bank.net, which is partnered with News Now. Banks, the author of “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry,” regularly contributes to WGN TV, Sports Illustrated, Chicago Now and SB Nation.
You can follow Banks, a former writer for Chicago Tribune.com, on Twitter and his cat on Instagram.Powered by Sidelines Follow paulmbanks
Speak Your Mind