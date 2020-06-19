Man City vs Burnley Team News: Sane, Garcia, Wood, Barnes

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola met the media today, virtually, and the session included a bombshell- Leroy Sane won’t be staying at the club long term. Heavily linked with a move to Bayern Munich all spring long, this is not a surprise, but now it’s official.
“Leroy said he doesn’t want to extend the contract so it means he wants to leave and it’s going to happen this summer or at the end of the contract,” Guardiola said via the Zoom app that we have all now come to know and love during the lockdown.
“The club talked to me and he’s been offered two or three times to extend his contract and he rejected so he wants to play for another club.”
Guardiola said no more talks were planned before then adding: “If at the end of the season we get an agreement with both clubs he’s going to leave. If not then he’ll stay one more year and then leave at the end of the contract.”
“I’m so disappointed,” he continued. “When we make an offer to a player it’s because we want him, He’s got a special quality that is difficult to find in the world. We tried [to extend his contract] before the injury and he rejected.
“He has other wishes and I understand. We want players who want to play with this club, play with us, and commit fully to achieve our targets. We respect him, he’s an incredibly nice guy. I love him so much.
“I’ve nothing against him, he just decided he wants another adventure for his career and he doesn’t want to stay.”
In turning to the team news specific to Sunday night’s clash at home against Burnley, defender Eric Garcia is obviously out after the very scary scene we saw on Wednesday night. He had to be taken off the pitch via a stretcher, following a collision with goalkeeper Ederson.
Having suffered a serious head injury, the good news is that he’s already been released from the hospital.
“Eric Garcia has been released from hospital after suffering an injury during last night’s Premier League win over Arsenal,” the team said in a statement.
“Eric will be monitored in the coming days, ahead of a return to training and competitive action. Everyone at City wishes Eric a speedy recovery.”
For Burnley, Chris Wood is out with an Achilles injury and Ashley Barnes as well, due to complications from a hernia operation. Also missing is Johann Berg Gudmundsson, due to a calf issue.
Manchester City vs Burnley FC FYIs
Kickoff: 8pm, Friday June 21, City of Manchester Stadium
Odds: Manchester City 1/7 Burnley FC 18/1 Draw 13 /2
Records: Manchester City 19-3-7 Burnley FC 11-12-6
Form Guide: Manchester City WLWWW Burnley FC DDWWD
City Starting XI Prediction: go to this link
Position in Premier League Table: Burnley FC 39 points, 10th City 60 points, 2nd
Prediction Manchester City 3, Burnley FC 0
City show no signs of easing up on any opponent. They’re back to being a high octane machine once again.
Paul M. Banks runs The Sports Bank.net, which is partnered with News Now. Banks, the author of “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry,” regularly contributes to WGN TV, Sports Illustrated, Chicago Now and SB Nation.
You can follow Banks, a former writer for Chicago Tribune.com, on Twitter and his cat on Instagram.Powered by Sidelines Follow paulmbanks
Speak Your Mind