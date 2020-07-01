Liverpool at Man City Team News: Sane, Garcia, Milner, Matip

June 30, 2020 By Leave a Comment
Here we go- the passing of the torch. For the first time in 10,650 days, Liverpool FC will play a match as league champions. Just a bizarre coincidence here, but the very first team they’ll face as titleists happens to be the side they knocked off the perch- Manchester City.

The Cityzens two year reign as league champs is now over, and that means they will greet their visitors with a guard of honor.

“Of course we are going to do it,” said City manager Pep Guardiola.

“We are going to do the guard of honor of course. Always we receive Liverpool when they come to our house in an incredible way. They cannot complain and of course we are going to do it because they deserve it.”

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has called upon Reds supporters to celebrate safely. Let’s hope that more of them do in fact follow the German’s advice.

Team news for both sides

City will be without Sergio Aguero for the rest of the domestic season after his having underwent knee surgery. Eric Garcia is a doubt due to the frightening head injury that he sustained against Arsenal but midfielder and emergency central defender Fernandinho is back after having finished serving a suspension.

The big news however, surrounds not injuries or fitness, but transfer talk. Guardiola has already said that winger Leroy Sane won’t be staying at the club beyond the realization of his contract.

bayern munich

Heavily linked with Bayern Munich for some time, a deal has now reportedly been reached for his transfer, with a fee that will initially cost €49million (£44.5m) and rising to €60m (£54.5m). 

Multiple outlets report that the German will be in Bavaria to complete the transaction on Wednesday. Flipping over to Liverpool, they will likely be without James Milner and Joel Matip who have minor injuries, and simply won’t be risked for this clash.

joel matip

Liverpool FC at Manchester City FYIs

Starting XI Predictions: Liverpool FC    Manchester City

Kickoff: Sun July 2 8:15 BST, City of Manchester Stadium

Records: Manchester City 20-3-8   Liverpool FC 28-2-1

Odds:  Liverpool FC +235  Draw +290   Manchester City +102

Form Guide: Manchester City WLWWL    Liverpool FC WDLWL

Prediction: Manchester City 2, Liverpool FC 2

It’s a very difficult match to handicap and predict, as you just don’t know who’s going to really be fired up for this one.

