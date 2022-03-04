By

Sunday sees Manchester City looking to complete the league double over Manchester United for just the second time under manager Pep Guardiola; having previously done so in 2018-19.

United enter the Manchester Derby looking to win four consecutive away games in all competitions against Man City for the first time since a run of four victories between November 1993 and November 2000. With that all said, let’s take a look at the team news for City.

Manchester Derby FYIs

Kickoff: Sun Mar 6, 430pm, City of Manchester Stadium

Team News: Manchester City Manchester United

Starting XI Predictions: Manchester City Manchester United

PL Form Guide: Manchester City WLWWD Manchester United DWWDD

PL Position: Manchester City 1st, 66 pts Manchester United 4th, 47 pts

Result Probability: Manchester City 69% Manchester United 18% Draw 13%

Odds: Manchester City -250 Manchester United +650 Draw +360

Premier League Podcast: Spotify Apple Podcasts

Man City Team News City are set to be without, arguably, their best defender for four to six weeks as Ruben Dias has a hamstring injury. “Ruben Dias and Nathan Ake are not available for Sunday,” Pep Guardiola said at his press conference today.

Asked if being without the Portugese magnifico was big loss, Pep responded:

“Yeah but it happens during a season. One of our best players, Kevin De Bruyne, was out for eight or nine months. I am not going to cry. We have two central defenders, but it is what it is.

“People said we were lucky with Covid, but we have only 15, 16 players (available) in the last months. We will fight. We want to play good, have good behaviors and movements. And hopefully our people can support us like they always do. “

The injury to Ake was not specified, on a more positive front, Cole Palmer is on the mend and should return to before too long.

“Cole Palmer feels better,” Pep added.

“Hopefully he can start training in the next few days. The rest are good.”

Guardiola also said that there are no news injury concerns for his side.

