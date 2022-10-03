Manchester City seem to be in juggernaut mode right now, and that is very bad news for their next opponent, FC Copenhagen. City absolutely destroyed their local rivals, Manchester United, yesterday with a 6-3 score line that doesn’t actually capture the true essence of how that match manifested.

City jumped on United early and often, with the score showing 6-1 heading into the later stages. United then bagged a couple garbage time goals to window dress the score.

Man City vs Copenhagen UCL Group G, Matchday 3 of 6

Kickoff: Wed. Oct 5, Etihad Stadium

Google Result Probability: Copenhagen 2% Man City 46% Draw 6%

UCL Group Standings/Form: Copenhagen 3rd, 1pt, DL Man City 1st, 6pts, WW

Man City Team News

Midfield maestro Rodri and defender John Stones were both absent from Sunday’s home derby demolition, due to injury, while another defender, Kyle Walker, was forced off early. Walker, who has battled injury issues this young season, had to be subbed off towards the end of the first half. He is a doubt for midweek and most likely won’t be risked. Stones, who has been battling the injury bug quite a bit this term, will out again on Wednesday, due to a hamstring issue.

As for Rodri, we’ll just label him a doubt for now. Perhaps Pep Guardiola will edify a bit on this situation at his news conference tomorrow.

