Rodri, John Stones and Nathan Ake will be back at some point before this season ends. Yes, you read that right, even that first name in that trio. Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola provided an update on the midfield maestro over the weekend, and he could be back in the mix later on this month.

“The moment the official doctor says Rodri can start to play minutes…he will, but the doctors have to tell me,” Pep said on Friday.

Southampton FC vs Manchester City FYIs

Kick-off time: 3PM GMT, Saturday, May 10, St. Mary’s Stadium, Southampton, UK

More about Chicago Fire FC transfer target Kevin de Bruyne.

Manchester City Preview Material: Team News Starting Lineup Prediction

Premier League Position: Southampton FC RELEGATED Manchester City 3rd, 64 pts

Result Probability: Southampton FC win 8% Draw 13% Manchester City win 79%

Man City Team News

“He is making more sessions, but we have to wait so he doesn’t make a step backwards and get injured again. Every training session, he feels better.” Rodri had long been ruled out, for the rest of the season, due to his serious knee injury. The outlook had been so grim, initially, it was actually thought that he wouldn’t even be training again until June or July.

Not the case, as some timelines see Rodri potentially making the matchday squad for the weekend before Championship Sunday. That’s probably a bit too optimistic, but it could happen.

As for Stones (thigh) and Ake (ankle) their timeline for return is around the same as Rodri.

These are the only three Manchester City injury/fitness concerns right now.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter

Related Posts via Categories