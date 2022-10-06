Manchester City welcome in Southampton FC for a Premier League clash on Saturday that looks pretty lopsided on paper. City resemble a side that has one hand on the league title already while Saints might be a threat for relegation. City do have some fitness concerns though, starting with Kyle Walker.

The English international and versatile defender has an abdominal injury that will sideline him for weeks. He might even miss the World Cup.

Southampton at Manchester City FYIs

Kick-off time: 5.30 PM GMT, 22nd January 2022

PL Standings: Southampton 7pts 16th, Man City 2nd, 20 pts

PL Form Guide: Southampton LLLWL Man City WWDWW

Google Result Probability: Southampton 9% Man City 87% Draw 4%

“I know how important the World Cup is for the players,” Guardiola said at a news conference yesterday.

“I don’t know [if Walker will be fit].

“Kyle will be out for a while and we don’t have many options. It will be weeks. It is abdominal.”

Other Team News for Both Sides

Fellow Three Lions players John Stones and Kalvin Phillips are with Kyle Walker as long term injury absentees who will remain out of commission here. Meanwhile Rodri wasn’t risked for the Manchester derby demolition and he was an unused substitute in midweek action on the continent. He could be in contention to see action here.

Flipping over to Saints, former Man City man Romeo Lavia is closing in on a return, while Tino Livramento is still stepping up convalescence from a long-term injury to his knee.

