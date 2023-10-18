Man City Team News vs Brighton: Rodri, John Stones

Manchester City are “reeling,” at least by their definition, right now. They have now lost back-to-back Premier League fixtures for the first time since 2018. However, Rodri will now be back in the mix, and that should make a massive difference.

You can see the impact of Rodri, clear as day, in the results. City lost all three matches in which their midfield maestro was suspended.

Brighton and Hove Albion at Manchester City FYIs

Kick-off time: 3 PM GMT, Saturday Oct. 21, Etihad Stadium

Transatlantic Passage: How the Premier League Redefined Soccer in America: LINK

Man City Preview Content: Starting XI Prediction Team News Transfer Talk News & Notes

Form Guide Premier League: Brighton DLWWW Manchester City LLWWW

Premier League Position: Brighton 16 pts, 6th Manchester City 18 pts, 3rd

Result Probability: Brighton win 15% Draw 17% Manchester City win 68%

Man City Team News

But he’s back now to face Brighton, as is John Stones. The defender has now recovered from a thigh injury meaning that Pep Guardiola will have near full squad availability for this one. The only absentee will be, of course, Kevin de Bruyne, whose hamstring injury will keep him out until well into 2024.

Brighton can certainly relate to City on a couple fronts right now. Like MCFC they are winless in their last two after starting the season in fine form.

Also, like the Sky Blues, last season was a major milestone for them, they made major club history.

What will they do for an encore?

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now. Follow the website on Twitter and Instagram.

Related Posts via Categories