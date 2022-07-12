Rodri, Manchester City Reach Agreement on Five Year Extension

Manchester City announced on Wednesday that Spanish central midfielder Rodri had signed a new five-year extension on his current contract. Signed as a back-up/eventual replacement for the Brazilian Fernandinho, from Atletico Madrid in 2019, Rodri has established himself as an integral sparkplug in the engine that Pep Guardiola has really made hum during his time driving the automobile at The Etihad.

In three years, Rodri has won five domestic winner’s medals, including two league titles. And with Fernandinho having exited, as we all expected him to do, Rodri, who is now signed until 2027, has truly fulfilled his initial destiny.

“Joining City in 2019 is the best decision I have made in my career,” said the 26-year-old who has made 151 appearances for the club in three seasons.

“I have loved every second. The fans have been amazing with me, I feel totally supported by the Club and the manager pushes me every single day.

“I have improved so much as a player, and I want to thank Pep and all the backroom staff for their help. They are completely committed to helping me become the best player I can be,

and I appreciate their hard work.

“We have been very successful since I came here, which is something that makes me very proud. But to be honest, that success has made me even more hungry for me. Once you start

winning big titles, you don’t want to stop.”

“City, I feel, offers me the best chance of winning trophies and that’s why I am so pleased to be staying here for longer.”

Added Txiki Begiristain, Man City’s Director of Football:

“Rodri has been exceptional since coming here, so I am delighted we have managed to agree this new deal. He is the perfect example of what a top professional should be: he has a fantastic attitude, lives his life in the right way, takes care of his body and trains hard every single day. That is a manager’s dream, and I know Pep loves working with him.”

Ahead of departing for their summer preseason tour, City did a massive public event at The Etihad on Sunday, an affair for the fans in which the club focused on showcasing the first three players that they have signed this summer.

Summer Preseason Exhibition Tour

20 July v Club America (NRG Stadium, Houston)

23 July v Bayern Munich (Lambeau Field, Green Bay)

30 July v Liverpool (King Power Stadium) – FA Community Shield

