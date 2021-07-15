Manchester City Keen on Trying to Sign Robert Lewandowski

As per a report from the Daily Mail, Manchester City are monitoring the contract situation of Robert Lewandowski.
The Pole has been in astonishing form the past couple of seasons, and in 2020/21 he racked up a Bundesliga record of 41 goals. The 32-year-old has been a vital part of Munich’s recent successes which also includes a treble.
According to the report, City are interested in the player who has two years left on his current deal. There is a belief that Bayern could sell their star striker as they do not want to lose him for a smaller fee next year.
The Daily Mail state that the Cityzens are considering the Polish international as an alternative to Harry Kane. The Manchester club failed with a bid of £100million which was rejected by Tottenham who are keen on holding on to their talisman.
Pep Guardiola is on the market for an experienced centre-forward after the departure of Sergio Aguero. Now, they have turned their sights to Bundesliga’s best, and it is a move that makes a lot of sense.
In all probability, Lewandowski will be cheaper to sign than Kane and that would be a more preferable deal. From a stylistic point of view, the Pole would be perfect for the system that Guardiola likes to play with.
The forward is mobile, tactically intelligent and despite getting a mountain of goals, is always looking to link up with his teammates. The thought of Kevin De Bruyne teaming up with the Bayern star is a mouth-watering prospect.
With the striker having two years left on his contract, it will be interesting to see what kind of fee the German giants are going to demand. Perhaps the Premier League champions can send someone the other way to sweeten the deal.
Manchester City came one step close to winning the Champions League and could do so this season if they manage to get a hold of Lewandowski. It would be a fantastic signing and as an alternative to Kane, would make a lot of sense. This is one potential transfer to keep an eye out for.Follow paulmbanks
