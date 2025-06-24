Manchester City Team News vs Juventus: Rico Lewis Update

Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City side look like a team on a mission right now. With eight goals scored and none conceded through the first two Club World Cup fixtures, the Sky Blues are obviously playing to win this tournament (of let’s say “debatable” meaning and significance). Heading into the next clash, there is only one fresh selection concern- fullback Rico Lewis has seen his suspension elongated.

The star defender’s match ban has now been extended plus two, and thus he’ll miss out on City’s third and final group stage contest, which is against Juventus at the Citrus Bowl in Orlando, Florida.

Manchester City vs Juventus FYIs

Kickoff: Thurs June 26, 9pm EST, Camping World Stadium (the Citrus Bowl!), Orlando, FL

Competition: 2025 FIFA Club World Grouping G Group Stage Matchday 3 of 3

Watch: DAZN is streaming it for free, with TNT airing some select games, including this one.

Yes, we know the venue is actually called Camping World Stadium, but it will always be the Citrus Bowl to us! Man, don’t you just hate corporate named stadiums?

Anyway, the statement issued by FIFA read:

“The FIFA disciplinary committee has imposed the following sanction on Manchester City’s Rico Lewis who was sent off as a result of a direct red card during the FIFA Club World Cup match against Wydad AC. Three-match suspension for breach under article 14 paragraph 1 e) of the FIFA disciplinary code.”

Rico Lewis will also be forced to miss City’s knockout round match against TBA.

