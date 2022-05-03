Newly crowned Spanish champions, Real Madrid, will look to overcome a 4-3 deficit against Manchester City at the Santiago Bernabeu. The second leg of this Champions League semi-final fixture has a lot to live up to. The first league was an instant European classic.
Manchester City has won their last three European fixtures against Real Madrid. Only two sides have ever won four European fixtures in a row against Los Blancos and no side has achieved it in 20 years.
Just to dot the i’s and cross the t’s on that stat, the two sides were Ajax and Bayern Munich. Ajax managed it between 1973 and 1995, whilst Bayern did it between 2000 and 2002.
Interestingly, Real Madrid has been knocked out of the last 5 Champions League semi-finals where they have lost the first leg.
There is a little caveat to that. In two of their last three UEFA fixtures, where they have lost the first leg, they have qualified for the next round.
If Real Madrid is to qualify for UEFA’s showpiece event in Paris this season, Vinicius Jr is likely to be pivotal. The young Brazilian is experiencing a breakout season.
That can be highlighted by the fact he has created 28 open play chances this season in the Champions League. The most by a Madrid player in this competition since Mesut Ozil in the 2010/11 edition.
Manchester City vs Real Madrid Champions League Semifinals FYIs
Kickoff: 8 pm GMT Wednesday, May 4, El Estadio Santiago Bernabeu
First Leg: City won 4-3
Team News: Manchester City Real Madrid
Starting XI Predictions: Manchester City Real Madrid
After Extra Time Podcast: Spotify Apple
How to watch: BT Sport 2 (UK), DAZN (Canada), CBS Sports Network Paramount+ (USA)
Google Result Probability: Manchester City 46% Real Madrid 24% Draw 30%
Starting XI Prediction
Belgian superstar Thibaut Courtois will line up in goals for Los Blancos. The Belgian will hope to have a much better game than he had at the Etihad Stadium.
I don’t think David Alaba will recover in time for this match, which means Nacho Fernandez and Eder Militao will be the center-back partnership.
The two should be well-rested after serving domestic suspensions in the league match against Espanyol.
At right-back, Dani Carvajal will line up and at left-back Ferland Mendy will replace Marcelo. Casemiro will return to Real Madrid’s midfield after missing the first leg against Manchester City.
He will line up at the base of midfield. Ahead of him will be legendary duo Toni Kroos and former Balon d’Or winner, Luka Modric. Karim Benzema will line up in the number 9 position.
The Frenchman has had an incredible season.
He will have one eye on Cristiano Ronaldo’s UCL knockout round record of 10 goals. Vinicius Jr. will play to his left.
The Brazilian has had a breakthrough season and would love nothing more than to cap it off with a Champions League final appearance.
The right-wing slot should be filled by a Brazilian, as well. Rodrygo scored a brace against Espanyol in the league and won’t want to miss out on playing this clash.
Surely, he has usurped Marco Asensio as the first choice for this position.
Stuey Predicts
I am excited about this match. It is such a close-run thing it makes it almost impossible to pick. But that’s what I do here. I make the big calls. I also get them spectacularly wrong mostly. So keep that in mind when I say that Manchester City is going to qualify for their second successive Champions League final.
2-1 Man City.
