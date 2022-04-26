There are no excuses for Pep Guardiola and Manchester City this time around in the UEFA Champions League. This is the year they have to finally get it done and close the deal. It’s all there for them, and the next step is taking on Real Madrid in the semifinals.
For the first leg of the tie, at home on Tuesday night, Guardiola will need to be clever and resourceful in how he shapes his team in the back line. Joao Cancelo is suspended while Kyle Walker and John Stones both face matchday fitness assessments.
Kickoff: 8pm GMT Tuesday, April 26, The Etihad
Team News: Manchester City Real Madrid
Starting XI Predictions: Manchester City Real Madrid
After Extra Time Podcast: Spotify Apple
How to watch: BT SPORT (UK), DAZN (Canada), TUDN, Paramount+ (USA)
Odds: Manchester City (-215) Real Madrid (+550) Draw (+360)
“They are doubts,” explained Guardiola.
“John has not trained since Brighton and Kyle has not trained for the last week. We will see how they feel and I’ll speak with them and take a decision.”
In the other position groups, City are fully fit, so Pep won’t have any selection issues to deal with there. Here’s how we think it will all shake out.
Manchester City Starting Lineup Prediction vs Real Madrid (UCL Semis):
Ederson; Kyle Walker, Aymeric Laporte, Ruben Dias, Oleksandr Zinchenko; Bernardo Silva, Rodri, Kevin De Bruyne; Riyad Mahrez, Phil Foden, Raheem Sterling.
