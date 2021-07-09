Raheem Sterling Continues Dominance for England at Euro 2021

England qualified for the Euro 2020 final after overcoming Denmark in a hard-fought semifinal. It was once again the Raheem Sterling show as the Manchester City winger continues to be the catalyst for the Three Lions.
The English national team will come up against the mighty Italians who have had an amazing tournament themselves. But in the fine form that the hosts are currently in, the trophy could finally be ‘coming home.’
Speaking to the club website, Sterling was queried about reaching the final. The 26-year-old said:
“It was a top performance. We had to dig in deep. It was the first time we conceded but we responded well and showed good spirit. We knew it would be difficult. We stayed patient and we knew the legs and aggressiveness we have in the team we’d be okay.”
The winger was also asked about the path ahead where the Azzurri wait for them in the final.
He added:
“It’s another step in the right direction. We have to focus on the weekend now. It’s step-by-step. We know what football means to this country. The energy, the atmosphere…it was top. Now we have Italy. We will celebrate a little bit then focus on Italy.”
The Englishman has emerged as one of the best players in the tournament as his goals and general level of play has propelled the Three Lions so far. A date with destiny awaits the former Liverpool man on Sunday.
If he were to put in another good performance, the 26-year-old would firmly stake his claim to be the best player of the tournament. What has been encouraging to see is the freedom with which Sterling is playing.
After a domestic campaign that was a bit up and down on the individual level, but still included winning a couple team trophies, the winger would be unhappy with his performance in the Champions League final. The verve and zeal we are seeing at the Euros was missing against Chelsea.
But Raheem Sterling has made up for that in the grandest stage possible with a string of inspirational performances. If the England international can do it again on Sunday, Wembley will erupt in a sea of joy.Follow paulmbanks
