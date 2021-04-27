Paris Saint-Germain Team News vs Manchester City (Champions League)

Paris Saint-Germain and Mauricio Pochettino get ready to host Manchester City on Wednesday for the first leg of their Champions League semi-final tie. There are a few players who will be missing for the Parisians. So, let us take a look at the team news.
The French side got an important win to keep pace with Lille at the top of the Ligue 1 table this weekend as they beat Metz. As they get ready to face the newly crowned Carabao Cup champions, Pochettino will want his stars to make a mark and take control of the tie right off the bat.
For PSG, Juan Bernat is out for a prolonged period of time having suffered an ACL injury. But there is good news as well, with both Marquinhos and Rafinha back in training. They could be in contention to be a part of the squad on Wednesday night. Having the former in particular would be a big boost.
Other players who have niggles are Kylian Mbappe and Abdou Diallo. However there is optimism that the duo will be ready for the first leg. Mbappe has the potential to take the tie over all by himself and Pochettino will hope the Frenchman will be 100% fit.
Having the experience of Pochettino to lead them will serve PSG well. The Argentine has enjoyed some success against Pep Guardiola’s City in the past, including 2018/19, when his Tottenham side knocked them out of the Champions League. His tactical flexibility will be needed in order for the French team to get a good result here.
For the Parisians to gain an advantage in the first leg, they must keep the City midfield quiet.
If this happens, it will be difficult for the visitors to create chances. Once the game becomes tough for City’s midfielders, it opens up an opportunity for the hosts to hit on the counter. And as we have seen this season, they can be deadly when this happens.
PSG will first and foremost look to take a lead into the second leg, but perhaps more important would be not conceding an away goal. The hosts' defence has been brilliant against both Barcelona and Bayern Munich. If they can perform the same way again tomorrow, City will return to England disappointed.
