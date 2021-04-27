PSG Starting XI Prediction vs Manchester City (Champions League Semis)

Paris Saint-Germain welcome Manchester City to the Parc des Princes on Wednesday for the first leg of their Champions League semi-final. What playing eleven will Mauricio Pochettino select for this important clash?
The Parisians are looking to make it to their second consecutive Champions League final but will have to overcome the tough challenge posed by Pep Guardiola’s fearsome City side. With the English side on a high following their cup win, the hosts will have to be extra wary of the game ahead.
Despite their win at the weekend, the French side find themselves one-point behind league leaders Lille in France. Facing the team from Manchester will be a complete contrast to playing against Metz so they will have to be much better on the day.
Though PSG played in a 4-3-3 formation on Saturday, they are likely to switch to a 4-2-3-1. This offers them more protection in the centre of the pitch. Navas will start in goal while Colin Dagba will be the right back following his impressive performance in the last round against Bayern Munich.
On the opposite flank, it will be Abdou Diallo who offers more protection. As for the centre backs, it will be the duo of Thilo Kehrer and Presnel Kimpembe.
Marco Verratti will be the one controlling the tempo of the game in central midfield. He will have to play a crucial role in protecting the defence as well. Partnering him will be Idrissa Gueye who has the energy needed to keep up with the City midfield.
Further up the pitch is where the superstars come into play. Neymar playing in a central role has the potential to disrupt the City defence.
The Brazilian will be supported by the electrifying presence of Kylian Mbappe who is having a great season. The Frenchman will be on the left leaving Angel Di Maria to take his spot on the right.
PSG have a couple of options they can choose from for the centre forward role and it may well be the young Moise Kean leading the line. In his time in France, the striker on loan from Everton has shown what a menace he can be for any defence.
With the Italian up front and a star-studded trio behind him, the Parisians will be confident of getting a positive result in the first leg.
Predicted PSG Starting XI Against Manchester City (4-2-3-1):
Keylor Navas, Colin Dagba, Thilo Kehrer, Presnel Kimpembe, Abdou Diallo, Marco Verratti, Idrissa Gueye, Angel Di Maria, Neymar, Kylian Mbappe, Moise Kean
