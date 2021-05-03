Paris Saint-Germain Team News vs Manchester City: Mbappe, Gueye

Paris Saint-Germain enter the second leg of the Champions League semi-final looking to overturn a deficit against Manchester City. They might have to be without one of their biggest star players, and that leads the French side’s team news for this one.
Having lost 2-1 in the first leg, the Parisians face an uphill battle to get the better of the Citizens. Mauricio Pochettino will at least be happy with the fact that PSG beat Lens on Saturday to stay in the fight for the domestic league title. However, the UCL is the big prize for this club that was founded in 1970, as it eludes them to this day.
Paris Saint-Germain at Manchester City UCL Semifinals FYIs
Tie: Leg 2/2, City leads 2-1 on aggregate
Kickoff: Tue May 4, 8pm, Etihad Stadium
Team News: Paris Saint-Germain Manchester City
Starting XI Predictions: Paris Saint-Germain Manchester City
Odds: Paris Saint-Germain +360 Draw +330 Manchester City -155
In fact both clubs, the only two in world football owned by nation-states, are still seeking their first UCL crown.
The big news as far as player availability is concerned is that of Kylian Mbappe. The French superstar is a major doubt for this game after suffering a calf problem. The forward wasn’t part of the squad at the weekend and his availability is definitely in question for the second leg.
The other players who will be missing in action are Juan Bernat and Idrissa Gueye. Bernat is on the side-lines following a long-term injury and Gueye is suspended after getting a red card in the first leg.
If the French forward doesn’t play, there will have to be some reshuffling done to the attack.
The positioning of Neymar will also come into question as he might be shifted to the wings. Whatever combination that PSG play with, they will have to be relentless in their quest to score.
As we saw in the first half last week, City can be a little weaker in defence, and it remains to be seen how they will be able to deal with an attacking onslaught for the full 90 minutes.
The French side looked deflated after conceding the equaliser in the first leg and just never recovered from that.
Pochettino will need to keep his men mentally switched on for the full 90 minutes here, in order to give them a chance to compete.
Though they are behind in the tie, PSG must believe that they can beat City and move on to the final. They have the talent to do so, and if they are more alert defensively this time, we will have an exciting second leg on our hands.
In the possible absence of Mbappe, the likes of Neymar and Angel DI Maria would have to step up big time and have more of a say on the proceedings.
If they can do that, it could still be a second final in two seasons for the Parisians.Powered by Sidelines Follow paulmbanks
