Manchester City Team News vs Paris Saint-Germain: Aguero, Stones

Manchester City will be looking to knock Paris Saint-Germain out of the Champions League when they square off Tuesday night in the second leg of the semi-final. City continued the march towards the Premier League title with another easy win against Crystal Palace on Saturday, and the fact that they didn’t have to strain themselves too much bodes well here.
City enter the PSG clash tomorrow night with two away goals and a lead which is a huge advantage in the context of this tie being contested by the world’s only two state owned clubs.
Paris Saint-Germain at Manchester City UCL Semifinals FYIs
Tie: Leg 2/2, City leads 2-1 on aggregate
Kickoff: Tue May 4, 8pm, Etihad Stadium
Team News: Paris Saint-Germain Manchester City
Starting XI Predictions: Paris Saint-Germain Manchester City
Odds: Paris Saint-Germain +360 Draw +330 Manchester City -155
Based on how well they bounced back, after falling behind during the first leg, the Manchester side will be confident of closig the deal tomorrow night.
This could be one of the last times that we see a legend in action with the club where he built his legacy, as Sergio Aguero confirmed he’s ready to play. This could add another dimension to the attack, one which has already caused PSG a lot of problems. Another player who will be ready is John Stones after the Englishman missed the weekend fixture due to suspension.
A lot of the City players in the first leg were rested over the weekend, and they’re in line to make a return here. This includes both the goal scorers from last week, Kevin De Bruyne and Riyad Mahrez. Any scoring chances that the hosts create tomorrow will likely come from these two.
Despite looking like they had control of the game, for the first 60 minutes or so, PSG let go of that advantage, and now the English side has the impetus to finish them off. Back at the Etihad, City will be playing with a lot more freedom than they had in Paris given their advantageous position in the tie.
The one thing Pep Guardiola will want his team to do better this time around is being/staying alert to potential counterattacks. PSG can be deadly in these situations as they have two of the best players in the world in Kylian Mbappe and Neymar.
Manchester City will be dreaming about their first ever Champions League final, but they must not lose their focus for this game. If they can be precise in their passing and not give away easy opportunities, Guardiola will be a happy man. Even if they were to concede a goal or two, it is important to remain calm and just focus on their attacking patterns. This is what helped them last week and it will come in handy this time again.
