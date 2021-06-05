Manchester City Claim Premier League Awards Hat-Trick

On Friday the 20/21 PFA team of the season was announced, and it saw Manchester City utterly dominate, claiming six of the the 11 spots. On Saturday, Cuty won more individual end of season plaudits and prizes, claiming a trio of Premier League awards.
Pep Guardiola – Premier League Manager of the Season, Ruben Dias – Premier League Player of the Season and Phil Foden – Premier League Young Player of the Season.
Ruben Dias was one of the greatest signings that City has made in recent transfer windows, and he worked with a former Premier League and PFA Player of the Year, Kevin De Bruyne, and another player who took home some individual hardware this past season, Ilkay Gundogan, to give City one of the most formidable midfields that football has even seen.
Phil Foden may turn out to truly be The Next Big Thing in world football. His career arc is trajecting so positive that Pep Guardiola once said this past season that Foden was the most not for sale player in his side. As for Guardiola himself, well his trophy cabinet continues to fill up.
The Gaffer led City to their Premier League title in the past four seasons, and fourth straight EFL Cup title. He’s won 10 of the 15 major domestic trophies available since the 2017/18 season.
Paul M. Banks runs The Sports Bank, partnered with News Now. Banks, the author of “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry,” has regularly appeared in WGN, Sports Illustrated, Chicago Tribune and SB Nation. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram.Follow paulmbanks
Speak Your Mind