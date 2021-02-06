Manchester City Team News, Starting XI Prediction vs Liverpool FC

Manchester City continue their charge towards the Premier League title as they get ready to take on the defending champions on Sunday. Will manager Pep Guardiola look to change-up a winning combination on the weekend against Liverpool? (For the Liverpool team news and starting XI prediction go here)
City are in great form right now as they are racking up the wins and clean sheets. Going to Anfield, they will be confident of their chances; especially so because of the patchy form being shown by the hosts at the moment.
As for the team news, it will be a big blow that they will have to be without both Sergio Aguero and Kevin De Bruyne. Another player who is a doubt for this game is centre back Nathan Ake. Guardiola will have to adjust his team accordingly.
The Manchester side will be in their 4-3-3 formation with Ederson in goal. Given the versatility of Joao Cancelo, he will be playing at left back this time, with Kyle Walker on the right.
In the centre of defence, John Stones and Ruben Dias will continue despite the availability of Aymeric Laporte. Dias and Stones have proven to be an inspired combination. They work well together, but they will have a real challenge against Liverpool.
There will not be any changes in the midfield given how well it has worked out for City lately. The trio of Bernardo Silva, Rodri and Ilkay Gundogan will be the key to the visitors getting a positive result on Sunday.
In particular, they will need the creativity of Silva coupled with the attacking intent of Gundogan.
These two will be able to cause the hosts a lot of problems. Rodri will be important in trying to stop any counter attacks that might break out. These three will have their work cut out and it will be an interesting challenge for them.
Up front, Manchester City have a few options to choose from, but they are likely to go with a tried and true one. Gabriel Jesus has been among the goals recently so he will not be dropped from the team. On the wings, both Raheem Sterling and Riyad Mahrez are the best options that City have, and hence they will start here.
If this trio can make good use of the ball, Liverpool is in danger of suffering their second defeat this week.
Predicted Manchester City Starting XI Against Liverpool (4-3-3):
Ederson, Kyle Walker, John Stones, Ruben Dias, Joao Cancelo, Rodri, Bernardo Silva, Ilkay Gundogan, Riyad Mahrez, Gabriel Jesus, Raheem Sterling
Comments
City could be even better if Sterling wast so selfish and started to support his team mates