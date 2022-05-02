If you’re a Madrista, then you obviously didn’t like the result last week when Manchester City hosted Real Madrid in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League semifinal tie. If you’re anyone else who’s in to footy though, you most likely did. City bested Real in a back-and-forth, exciting affair that resulted in a 4-3 final score last Tuesday night. This match was a pleasurable experience for both City supporters and neutrals alike.
Now comes the reverse fixture, and it’s very fitting that this year’s UCL tournament has set itself up this way. City are the biggest club never to have won Europe, and if they’re going to get their first UCL title now, they’ll have to go through the club that has won this competition more times, by far, than any other club.
Manchester City vs Real Madrid Champions League Semifinals FYIs
Kickoff: 8pm GMT Wednesday, May 4, El Estadio Santiago Bernabeu
First Leg: City won 4-3
Team News: Manchester City Real Madrid
Starting XI Predictions: Manchester City Real Madrid
After Extra Time Podcast: Spotify Apple
How to watch: BT Sport 2 (UK), DAZN (Canada), CBS Sports Network Paramount+ (USA)
Google Result Probability: Manchester City 46% Real Madrid 24% Draw 30%
If you want to be the best, then first you have to beat the best. Let’s look at who City Manager Pep Guardiola might select in his first team, in order to fulfill that goal.
Manchester City Predicted Starting Line-up at Real Madrid (4-3-3)
Ederson; Joao Cancelo, Ruben Dias, Aymeric Laporte, Nathan Ake; Bernardo Silva, Rodri, Kevin De Bruyne; Phil Foden, Gabriel Jesus, Raheem Sterling.
Fearless Prediction: Manchester City 3, Real Madrid 2
Expect another entertaining, exciting, back and forth affair in this one.
Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Bank (TheSportsBank.Net) and author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” as well as “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”
He has regularly appeared in WGN, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune, and he co-hosts the After Extra Time podcast, part of Edge of the Crowd Network. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram.Follow paulmbanks
[…] XI Predictions: Manchester City Real […]