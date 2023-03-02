It definitely makes sense why Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has shifted his formation, given his selection limitations in the back. Joao Cancelo’s departure in the January transfer window plus the injuries to Aymeric Laporte and John Stones has depleted defender depth.

Hence the shift to a back three instead of a back four, and thus a 3-2-4-1 formation, instead of a 4-2-3-1 or maybe even a 4-3-3 configuration.

Manchester City vs Newcastle United FYIs

Kick: Saturday, March 4, 12:30, Etihad Stadium

Team News for Both Sides: go here

Transatlantic Passage: How the Premier League Redefined Soccer in America: LINK

Table Place: Man City 2nd, 55 pts, +39 GD Newcastle United 5th, 41 pts, +20 GD

PL Form: Man City WDWWL Newcastle United LDDDW

Google Result Probability: Manchester City win 67% Draw 19% Newcastle United win 14%

City will take on Newcastle United on Saturday in what this weekend’s top matchup in the English Premier League. It’s a battle of the second and third place teams in the table, so it’s going to be fierce, and feature a lot of quality on both sides. Although Newcastle have been labeled as “annoying” to play against, by Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag, so there’s that.

Let’s take a look at the lineup that Pep might select for this one.

Manchester City Starting XI Prediction vs Newcastle United

Ederson; Ake, Dias, Walker; Rodri, De Bruyne; Grealish, Gundogan, Alvarez, Foden; Haaland

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now. Follow the website on Twitter and Instagram.

Related Posts via Categories