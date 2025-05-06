When all is said and done, this Manchester City season, one that is widely regarded to have gone so awfully, might not be so bad. If you want to see a total disaster campaign, just look across the opposite touchline to the opponent on Saturday- Southampton FC.

Now Saints aren’t just relegated, they’re dead last in the table. And they’re not just last place, they are one of the worst teams in Premier League history. They have just 11 points and only two wins, for the WHOLE term.

Southampton FC vs Manchester City FYIs

Kick-off time: 3PM GMT, Saturday, May 10, St. Mary’s Stadium, Southampton, UK

Manchester City Preview Material: Team News Starting Lineup Prediction

Premier League Position: Southampton FC RELEGATED Manchester City 3rd, 64 pts

Result Probability: Southampton FC win 8% Draw 13% Manchester City win 79%

Not that’s TERRIBLE! As for City, they are still within striking distance of finishing runner-up despite being without their most important player, Rodri, for most of the season. They are also favored to win the FA Cup Final.

So second place in the table (if it happens) and a trophy? All without Rodri more than half the time?

If that’s your floor, well then wow! That’s amazing.

Manchester City Starting Lineup Prediction at Southampton FC

Ederson; Matheus Nunes, Ruben Dias, Josko Gvardiol, Nico O’Reilly; Rico Lewis, Bernardo Silva, Mateo Kovacic; Phil Foden, Jeremy Doku; Erling Haaland

