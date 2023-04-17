Man City Team News at Bayern Munich: Phil Foden Update

As Manchester City prepares to take on Bayern Munich this Wednesday night, looking to put the finishing touches on their UEFA Champions League tie, they’ll do so with just one fitness concern. That is attacking midfielder Phil Foden, who has missed the last three games due to having recently underwent an appendectomy.

Appendicitis hit him while he was with England on the last international break, and he has yet to return to training. Foden has made 36 appearances this season, across all competitions, scoring 13 goals and adding six assists.

Manchester City vs Bayern Munich FYIs

Competition: UCL Quarterfinals Leg 2/2, City leads 3-0 on aggregate

Kickoff: Wed. April 19, 8pm, Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany

90 Min Win Probability: Bayern Munich 35% Extra Time 25% Manchester City 40%

Manager Pep Guardiola provided an update on Phil Foden at his pre match press conference ahead of yesterday’s annihilation of Leicester City.

“[He’s] at home. I don’t know,” Guardiola said on Friday.

“I think he will be back to the training centre to see the doctor. I think he feels better, he spoke to the doctor three days ago, but he is still not ready.

“When he starts training you will know, through our social media. After that he will be closer to coming back, but still he cannot train with us.”

So while Phil Foden won’t be ready for this midweek match, perhaps he could be returning to training the following week maybe?

