Phil Foden Has Appendectomy, Will Miss Liverpool Clash

In Phil Foden, Manchester City could be without not just one, but perhaps two key players in the final third when they take on Liverpool next weekend. Erling Haaland may or may not be in the mix when they take on the Reds on Sat. April 1, as he left Norway camp this international break with a minor injury.

As for Foden, there is nothing minor about his situation, as he had to get an emergency appendectomy done. Stricken with a bad case of appendicitis, the young forward had to withdraw from England national team and undergo emergency surgery.

Liverpool at Manchester City FYIs

Kickoff: Saturday 1 April, 12:30pm GMT, The Etihad, Manchester, UK

Transatlantic Passage: How the Premier League Redefined Soccer in America: LINK

PL Standing: Liverpool 6th 42 pts Manchester City 2nd, 61 pts

PL Form: Liverpool LWWDW Manchester City WWWDW

Google Result Probability: Liverpool 17% Draw 22% Manchester City 61%

The club statement reads, in partial:

“Phil will now return to Manchester to begin rehabilitation. He will not be fit for this weekend’s Premier League game at home to Liverpool and it is unclear at this stage how long he will be unavailable for.”

So there you have it, he is out indefinitely, and thus, we don’t know what other matches he might miss beyond the Liverpool tilt.

Obviously, Phil Foden will miss the Euro 2024 Qualifier against Ukraine too.

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now. Follow the website on Twitter and Instagram.

Related Posts via Categories