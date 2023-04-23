Man City Team News vs Arsenal: Phil Foden, Nathan Ake

There is no such thing as a Premier League title game, or championship game, but Wednesday night certainly comes close.

You may as well call it the Premier de facto title tilt, even though it is not a de jure title match. And honestly, what else really needs to be said then about Manchester City hosting Arsenal, in terms of pregame preview analysis?

Arsenal at Manchester City FYIs

Kickoff: Wed Apr. 26, 8pm, Etihad Stadium

Team News: Arsenal Manchester City

Starting XI Predictions: Arsenal Manchester City

Google Result Probability: Arsenal 17% Manchester City 62% Draw 21%

PL Standing: Arsenal 1st, 75 pts 32 matches played Manchester City 2nd, 70 pts 30 matches played

PL Form: Arsenal DDDWW Manchester City WWWWW

That says it all doesn’t it? Anything else is just kind of add-on bs, right?

Manchester City Team News

Pep Guardiola has two fitness concerns here- Phil Foden is back in training, and that puts him in contention to feature for the first time since prior to the international break. He has now recovered from an emergency appendectomy.

“He was on the bench in Munich after two training following two, three weeks without training,” said manager Pep Guardiola.

“Every day that passes he’ll be better.”

Meanwhile Nathan Ake has reportedly strained his hamstring and he won’t be available for this BIG GAME. Not much is known right now about the extent of the injury not his timeline for return.

“I don’t know,” said Pep before yesterday’s FA Cup semifinal win over Sheffield United. “He’s [Ake] not ready for tomorrow but I don’t know the damage.”

