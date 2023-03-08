Man City Team News at Crystal Palace: Phil Foden, Kyle Walker

Both forward Phil Foden and fullback Kyle Walker took part in full first team training yesterday, meaning that Manchester City now have a fully fit squad ahead of their Premier League fixture at Crystal Palace on Saturday. Foden trained without any discomfort or noticeable issues, as he previously admitted to having suffered an injury to his foot in the 2-0 win over Newcastle on Saturday.

Manager Pep Guardiola gave his team Sunday and Monday off, and that rest and relaxation appears to have done Foden very well, as he’s now fully recovered.

Manchester City vs Crystal Palace FYIs

Kick: Sat. March 11, 5:30pm, Selhurst Park

Manchester City Starting XI Prediction: go here

Transatlantic Passage: How the Premier League Redefined Soccer in America: LINK

PL Position: Manchester City 2nd, 57 pts Crystal Palace 12th, 27 pts

Form Guide: Manchester City WWDWW Crystal Palace LDDDL

Google Result Probability: Manchester City 72% Crystal Palace 10% Draw 18%

Man City Team News

As for Walker, he’s been in and out of the treatment room this season, as he’s battled various injuries. With his return, plus that of Phil Foden, Pep will now have no selection issues for the time being.

That’s because defenders John Stones and Aymeric Laporte, two recent long term injury absentees, came back into the matchday squad against the Geordies so they are now back in the mix for the busy week ahead.

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now. Follow the website on Twitter and Instagram.

Related Posts via Categories