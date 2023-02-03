Man City Team News at Tottenham: John Stones, Phil Foden

The only all-big six matchup of this weekend’s Premier League slate is Manchester City visiting Tottenham Hotspur. So of course, it is slotted into the Sunday matinee position.

City really cannot afford to drop too many more points, if they’re serious about retaining their league title this season, and Tottenham can’t afford a whole lot of Ls and Ds if they want to stay in the top four for next season.

Man City at Tottenham FYIs

Kick: Sun Feb 5, 4:30pm, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, UK

Team News: Man City Tottenham

Starting XI Predictions: Man City Tottenham

Transatlantic Passage: How the Premier League Redefined Soccer in America: LINK

Google Result Probability: Man City 55% Draw 23% Tottenham 22%

PL Form: Man City WWLWD Tottenham WLLWL

PL Standing: Man City 2nd, 45 pts Tottenham 5th 36 pts

Man City Team News

Pep Guardiola met the media today to preview the match, and the team fitness situation is good news, bad news. We’ll do the bad news first, central defender John Stones will miss about three weeks to a month, with a hamstring injury.

“Unfortunately, a lot of games,” Pep responded when asked about how much time Stones will be sidelined. The news is much better on a different England star, forward Phil Foden. He’s recovered from his foot injury.

“Yes, I think so,” Guardiola answered when quizzed about the 22-year-old’s availability this weekend.

“He has trained well these last two days.”

Other than that, everyone else is good to go.

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now. Follow the website on Twitter and Instagram.

Related Posts via Categories