Manchester City Team News at Everton: Phil Foden, Ederson

Manchester City forward Phil Foden is having a bit of a rough season. Battling injuries and fitness issues, his form has noticeably dropped. The most recent problem is the foot injury that he suffered in the goalless draw Manchester Derby. Foden limped out early, and got replaced by Jeremy Doku.

Foden missed the next game, a 5-2 win over Crystal Palace this past Saturday.

Manchester City at Everton FYIs

Kickoff: Sat April 20, 3pm, Goodison Park, Liverpool, UK

Manchester City Preview Content: Starting Lineup Prediction Team News

Premier League Standing: Manchester City 5th, 55 pts, Everton 13th, 38 points

Google Probability: Manchester City win 49% Draw 26% Everton win 25%

Man City Team News

Pep Guardiola said the following of Foden afterward: “He had an injury at Old Trafford, and he didn’t recover well.”

However, fresh reports indicate that the England winger did not suffer too serious of an setback. Foden reportedly stands a decent chance of featuring on Saturday at Everton.

The news is apparently much worse with Ederson, who suffered a groin injury in the aforementioned win over Crystal Palace.

This is a chronic problem for Ederson, as Pep explained on Saturday”

“One month or two months ago, he had problems, muscular, that’s why he was a few days out. But when he made the pass to McAtee, he felt the same feeling, and that’s why he came out.”

According to various reports, Ederson could be facing weeks on the sidelines. Yes, weeks, which is a timeline that’s close to season-ending.

Yikes! City could be without their No.1 goalkeeper for the run-in. Considering all the long-standing injuries they already have, this is going to be a really banged up squad for the final stretch run.

