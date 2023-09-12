The Sports Bank

Man City Team News at West Ham: Guardiola, Grealish, Stones, Ake

Having now recovered from back surgery, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is set to return to the touchline when his side visits West Ham United on Saturday. He had missed the last two matches, and taken leave of three weeks from the club, in order to have the emergency medical procedure.

Guardiola, who went back to his native Catalonia in order to get this done, will no doubt be asked about his own “match fitness” when the weekly press conference takes place on Friday.

West Ham vs Manchester City FYIs

Kickoff: Sat. Sept. 16,  3pm, London Stadium, London, UK

Starting XI Predictions   Manchester City   West Ham

Team News:  Manchester City   West Ham

Transatlantic Passage: How the Premier League Redefined Soccer in America: LINK

PL Position, Form: Manchester City 1st, 12 pts, WWWW  West Ham  4th, 10 pts, WWWD

Google Result Probability: Manchester City  65%   Draw  20%  West Ham  15%

Man City Team News

Elsewhere, Kevin De Bruyne remains out long-term, with a hamstring injury. We won’t see him until December at the earliest, but more likely January. There is good news though with Nathan Ake, who created an injury

Finally, a pair of English internationals with thigh injuries have now healed up and are set to return here: John Stones and Jack Grealish (who just celebrated his 28th birthday at a 5k GBP a night log cabin)

