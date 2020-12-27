Pep Guardiola: ‘Weird Results’ for Everyone This Season

Manchester City made it two wins in a row as they were able to overcome Newcastle United 2-0, but Pep Guardiola did not want to get too carried away, claiming that this has been a “weird” season, per Goal.
City have now moved up to fifth place in the Premier League table thanks to goals from Ilkay Gundogan and Ferran Torres. Despite having an up and down start to the season, the club will have to be happy with where they are at the moment.
This was only the second time this season that the Sky Blues have won two in a row. The Citizens will have to get a string of results together if they want to reach the summit of the Premier League again. The manager will be happy with what he described as a positionally perfect game.
He also spoke about the need for players to be committed and focused given that games keep coming thick and fast. When asked about this win in particular, Guardiola told Goal:
“We cannot think much, the schedule is a game every three days. The players are committed and focused.
“We are far away from the top, last week we were 10th in the table, all the season is up and down. There are weird results for everyone, this season you have to be calm in the good and the bad moments.”
It is good to be practical because there is still a long way left to go in the season and anything can happen. This would have been an encouraging win which will put them in good stead ahead of a visit to Everton.
The Toffees, who are in second place, will present a real challenge and it will be a good test of what City can do. If they can come away from Goodison Park with a win, it will boost their confidence of mounting a title challenge.
