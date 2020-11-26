Pep Guardiola Promises Scoring Spree Will Come

Manchester City made it four wins in a row in the UEFA Champions League competition as they beat Olympiacos 1-0. Speaking after the match, Pep Guardiola told BT Sport via Goal that his team is ready for a scoring explosion.
City bounced back from a disappointing defeat to Tottenham at the weekend by getting the win in Greece. Phil Foden provided the lone goal in a win that saw City qualify for the round of 16.
One of the criticisms that the Citizens have faced this season is that they haven’t scored enough. The manager addressed this after the game, expressing confidence that the goals will eventually arrive.
He was also full of praise for a lot of players including John Stones, Bernardo Silva, Joao Cancelo and more. Pep Guardiola mentioned how difficult it was to attack when the Greek team had so many players back defending.
Speaking to BT Sport, he said:
“We played really, really well in all departments. Today we were much more aggressive to the goal. It is not easy when there are nine players defending.
“We are in the next round and can focus on other competitions. We would love to score more but it will come and one day we will break everything.”
It will be a confidence booster for City that they have now made it to the knockout stages. Despite having more than 20 shots in this game, they ended up with only one goal to show for it. Eventually, this should change and when it does it will help them win games with more ease.
They can look to do that on Saturday when they take on Burnley FC in the league. Now that European football has been taken care of for now, it will be time to improve their League standing. They currently stie 13th in the table, but with a game in hand.
One piece of good news is that a lot of the players who have been injured are starting to come back now. Having star players such as Sergio Aguero back in the starting eleven will only make them stronger.
When that happens, it will likely result in more goals.
Manchester City know that they have an uphill battle to reclaim the Premier League from Liverpool. They can't be happy with the way that things have started. To rectify this and improve their League position, they will have to put together a stronger string of results.
