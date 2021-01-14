Pep Guardiola Feels Phil Foden Might be Earning a First Team Spot

Manchester City moved further up the Premier League table today as they notched another win, this time against Brighton & Hove Albion. Phil Foden got the only goal and Pep Guardiola believes the midfielder is potentially deserving of a starting spot, per BT Sport.
The Englishman got his eighth goal of the season, making him City’s top goal scorer. He got the winner thanks to a brilliantly taken goal that left the Brighton defence trailing in his wake.
City were able to hold on and that has moved them up to third place in the table with a game still in hand. Foden caught the eye of the Spanish manager who was full of praise for him after the game.
The midfielder was starting his fourth consecutive game and his influence on this City team was clear to see. Though he hasn’t always been one of the first names on the team sheet, that is beginning to change as Guardiola told BT Sport:
“It was another good performance. He is a guy with a special instinct close to goal, not just with the left foot, but with the right foot. He deserves to play. His standards are higher.
“I try to judge the performance day by day and I have the feeling he lives his life 24 hours to play football. Today with a lot of distractions around our lives – clearly less now because we have to be at home – but when you see his face he is happy at training sessions and playing games.
“When that happens the rest is what everyone sees in his performance.”
It is a testament to the quality that City have in their squad that a player such as Foden would be on the bench for most games. But as he is being given more chances, the midfielder is able to show what makes him such a special talent.
The 20-year-old is in on a great run of form just as his team is starting to pick up the pace as well. They are once again prominently featuring in the Premier League title race thanks to the performances of players such as the Englishman.
Manchester City will next be at home to Crystal Palace and it is likely that Phil Foden starts this game as well. With City looking like their old self again, it is going to be interesting to see how they finish the season.
