Manchester City Boss Pep Guardiola Loses Mother to Coronavirus

The coronavirus pandemic has created a world unlike anything we have ever experienced. The situation has become so dire that it’s now on par with the plagues of 1349 and 1918. We’ve all been affected by it, as our daily lives have been turned upside down.
For those of us not personally or individually hit by the pandemic directly, we are the lucky ones. Others are not so fortunate, and that sadly includes Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola, who tragically lost his mother to COVID-19.
It was announced Monday, via MCFC statement that Dolors Sala Carrio passed away after being infected by the coronavirus.
“The Manchester City family are devastated to report the death today of Pep’s mother Dolors Sala Carrio in Manresa, Barcelona after contracting Corona Virus,” reads the statement.
“She was 82-years-old. Everyone associated with the club sends their most heartfelt sympathy at this most distressing time to Pep, his family and all their friends.”
Carrio perished in the Catalan town of Manresa, which is about 40 miles north of Barcelona. Our deepest condolences to Pep Guardiola and his family at this time.
Guardiola has certainly done his part to try and fight this pandemic. Just two weeks ago he donated over $1 million to the hospital system in his home state of Catalonia.
Paul M. Banks runs The Sports Bank.net, which is partnered with News Now. Banks, the author of “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry,” regularly appears on WGN CLTV and co-hosts the “Let’s Get Weird, Sports” podcast on SB Nation.
You can follow Banks, a former writer for NBC Chicago.com and Chicago Tribune.com on Twitter here and his cat on Instagram at this linkPowered by Sidelines Follow paulmbanks
Speak Your Mind