Pep Guardiola Provides Update on Manchester City Injury Woes

Pep Guardiola revealed that Manchester City could be without as many as seven players until after the international break, as per the Manchester Evening News.
The Citizens started the Premier League season on a bright note as they comfortably got past Wolves 3-1 at the Molineux on Monday night. Goals from Kevin de Bruyne, Phil Foden and Gabriel Jesus were enough to seal the three points. However, the win came at a price.
Ilkay Gundogan pulled out of Monday’s match after testing positive for COVID-19. Adding to the manager’s woes, the report also states that Bernardo Silva, Joao Cancelo and Alex Zinchenko have joined Sergio Aguero on the injury list.
Elsewhere Eric Garcia received 16 stitches to a head wound, but there is a chance he will be back for Thursday’s Carabao Cup game vs Bournemouth. Centre back Aymeric Laporte, who recently returned after clearing a Coronavirus test, could also feature. Guardiola commented on the situation to the Manchester Evening News:
“Most of them are (back) after the Leeds game and after the international break I think they will be ready.
“Laporte was not injured but just had one training session. Eric Garcia had 16 stitches so that’s why he could not be there but will maybe be fit for the next games. Joao, Bernardo, Aleks and Sergio will be longer probably after the international break.
“That is the situation today, but it will maybe change a little bit.”
The Sky Blues will feel happy to have started their season on the right note. Wolves scored a double over them in the Premier League last season, so today’s display is encouraging.
City have won the Carabao Cup three years in a row and will want to extend that streak. But they will have to do so with an injury hit squad. This could give youngsters such as Liam Delap and Tommy Doyle a chance to play in midweek.
The goal for Manchester City this season would be to win as much as possible after disappointing big time last season. They will be looking to challenge Liverpool from the get-go and doing that without key players will be difficult.
They have tough games coming up against Leeds (October 3) and Leicester (Sunday) before the international break (October 5-16) and if they can get past those games unscathed, it will put them in a good position. Pep Guardiola will have to rotate his squad, but there is enough quality in the team to get the job done.
