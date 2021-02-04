Pep Guardiola Says Manchester City Still Has Room for Improvement

Manchester City made it another win in the Premier League as they beat Burnley two to nil. Despite being on a 20 game unbeaten streak across all competitions, Pep Guardiola told Sky Sports that there was still room for improvement.
City further established their title credentials as they got the win at Turf Moor. Goals from Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus were enough to secure the three points. They also ensured another clean sheet with their dominant performance.
The boss said that he knew Burnley was going to be a difficult game and that his team had done well. Turf Moor has proven to be a tough place to get a win for many teams, but that didn’t seem to trouble City.
Guardiola felt that the second half display was much better than the one they put together in the first. And after the game, when he was asked about how much his team can improve, he told Sky Sports:
“A lot. Today we lost some simple balls, that is the only thing I am concerned about. I am asking them to do effort and the simple things well, we are trying. Today more than usual we lose simple balls, but in general I am satisfied, because we continue to be solid and create enough chances.”
It was always a given that the visitors would have more of the ball, but what they did with it was impressive. And Burnley are a team that is extremely dangerous from set pieces, but they only had one corner to try and score with.
This was down to the professionalism shown by the City defence and it is something that would make the manager happy. This was especially true of the centre backs who seemed to take care of anything and everything that came their way.
Manchester City will next take on Liverpool in a potentially season defining clash. A win on Sunday would put them ten points clear of the defending champions. This would be huge in the context of the title race and will give City a lot of confidence. Winning at Anfield is not going to be easy, but given the form they're in, City will be heavily favoured.
