Pep Guardiola Demanding More as Liverpool Clash Looms

Manchester City continued their dominance in the Champions League competition after beating Olympiakos on Tuesday night. Yet speaking to BT Sport after the game, manager Pep Guardiola demanded his players be more clinical in front of goal.
City got their third successive win in Europe as they emerged 3-0 winners over the Greek side. The Etihad stadium saw goals from Ferran Torres, Gabriel Jesus and Joao Cancelo as the home team strengthened their stronghold over their group.
Despite getting the three goals, the manager wasn’t completely satisfied with his team’s performance. One aspect that did please him though was the return of Gabriel Jesus, who also scored after coming on as a substitute.
Regarding the way City played, Guardiola told BT Sport:
“We missed the chances to score more goals, in that way we have to finish the game. At 1-0 the game is open, they created chances.
“But when we got the second the game was over and the first half was really good. The last pass and last shot were not perfect but, in general, the first half and the last 15 minutes were really good.
“It was important, of course, the fact he’s back. It’s good news, especially for the striker to score a brilliant goal. I’m delighted with most of the game and happy that Gabriel is back.”
This is an important result given that City have one of their toughest games of the season coming up on Sunday. Getting the win on Tuesday has certainly boosted their confidence as the Premier League champions come visiting this weekend.
There were a lot of positives to be taken from this game and one of them is the the way Ferran Torres played. Not only did he get on the scoresheet, he also started as the central forward and did not look out of place.
Having Jesus back for the Liverpool game will be crucial as it gives them a proper striker who will cause the opposing defence some problems. It is important for City to get a win in that game as they really need to catch up in the league.
Manchester City are currently in tenth place, but are just six points off the top of the table. Getting a win over the Merseyside club would be such a morale booster that it could kickstart their run back to the top of the League.
City will be hoping that they can show more this weekend of what they did on Tuesday and get the win.
