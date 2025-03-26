Is Oscar Bobb going to make his season debut on Sunday in the FA Cup quarterfinals at AFC Bournemouth? The only thing that’s standing in his way is match fitness. Oscar Bobb has completed every other step in his rehab, up to this point. Now it’s simply time to just get on the pitch.

Elsewhere Bernardo Silva is a doubt for the cup clash due to some kind of mysterious, undisclosed, unspecified issue.

FA Cup Quarterfinals FYIs

Manchester City at AFC Bournemouth

Kickoff: Sun. March 30, Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth, UK

Full Man City Injury Report: go here

Preview Material for Both Sides: Starting Lineup Predictions Team News

Fun Fact: Bournemouth ended a winless in their last 21 (D2L19) stretch against City the last time these two teams met, by winning 2-1.

There is much more clarity in regards to John Stones (thigh), Rodri (torn ACL), Manuel Akanji (groin) and Nathan Ake (ankle). All four will be sidelined here, and for awhile longer after that.

For the Cherries, Marcos Senesi and Julian Araujo are both doubts, and for the same reason- they may not be at full match fitness levels right now.

Elsewhere Illia Zabarnyi is suspended while Enes Unal (knee) and Adam Smith (knock) are out.

Obviously, that is not the same Adam Smith who wrote the timeless classic “Wealth of Nations,” the founding document/bible for laissez-faire, “free market” (LOL!) capitalists everywhere.

