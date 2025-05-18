Is Oscar Bobb going to play again this season? Tuesday versus AFC Bournemouth and the Championship Sunday trip to Fulham FC are the only two opportunities left. Bobb has only featured twice this season, as he came back from a broken leg that was sustained in training right before the season kicked off.

When the Norwegian forward returned, he soon suffered a thigh injury, but it’s not thought to be all that serious.

Manchester City vs AFC Bournemouth

Kickoff: Tue May 20, 8pm, Etihad Stadium, Manchester, UK

Man City Preview Material: Starting Lineup Prediction Team News

Premier League Standing, Form: AFC Bournemouth 10th, 53 pts, WDDWL Manchester City 6th, 65 pts, WWWWD

Google Result Probability: AFC Bournemouth win 17% Draw 20% Manchester City win 63%

The only thing standing in his way is match fitness for Oscar Bobb. Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said the following, the last time that he spoke about Bobb’s status:

“Still, they are not available. They’ve started training with us, partially, but they’re still not available.”

That was a little over a week ago, with the other half of that “they” being Nathan Ake, who has an ankle/foot injury. Ake is in the same boat as Oscar Bobb.

John Stones remains out while we’re still waiting to see if Rodri can make a comeback or not.

“He is much, much better,” Guardiola said of the midfielder who has been out since September with an ACL and meniscus tear.

“I am waiting for the doctors. When they tell me he is ready, he is going to start. We don’t want to take a risk and take a step back.”

We might see Rodri in midweek; or we might have to wait until the regular season finale.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter

Related Posts via Categories