Manchester City only have quite a few fitness concerns right now, as we enter the crunch time of the overall season. The list includes their starting goalkeeper, some of their best defenders and the midfield maestro who makes their overall engine hum. Let’s take a look at who City will (or won’t) have at their disposal for the stretch run. Today we’ll cover Oscar Bobb, John Stones, Ederson, Manuel Akanji, Nathan Ake and Bernardo Silva.

So let’s get after it! The FA Cup quarterfinal at Bournemouth is only 12 days away.

Oscar Bobb

It’s about time! The 21-year-old Norwegian is set to make his season debut in the next match, after seeing action with the second team, during one of their friendlies. A broken leg has deprived Oscar Bobb from playing, up until this point.

Ederson

The starting shot-stopper faces a fitness test in order to make the Cup quarterfinal squad. Said Pep Guardiola on Friday: “Some problems, abdominal, I think… he is not fit.”

Manuel Akanji

Potential return could come in late April due to his adductor injury.

Nathan Ake

Recovering from foot surgery will keep him out until the tail end of the season.

Bernardo Silva

His situation is all very mysterious, with Pep saying on Saturday: “I don’t know. I didn’t speak to the doctors. Bernardo is so strong.”

John Stones

Thigh/hamstring injury will keep him out until early May. Yes, the back line is really banged up right now. If you’re a sensing a theme, it’s injured defenders.

Rodri

Remains out for the season, obviously, with a cruciate ligament rupture.

International Break Injury Updates

