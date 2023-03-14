Man City vs RB Leipzig Team News (UEL): Nkunku, Schlager

As Manchester City prepare to take on RB Leipzig later tonight, in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League round of 16 tie, they’ll do so with a fully fit squad.

Pep Guardiola has that advantage going for him, on top of the home field advantage, so they have to really like their chances here.

Manchester City vs RB Leipzig FYIs

Kickoff: Tue. March 14, 8pm, Etihad Stadium, Manchester, UK

Competition: UCL Round of 16, Leg 2/2, Tie even at 2-2

Google Result Probability: Manchester City 70% Extra Time 18% RB Leipzig 12%

RB Leipzig Team News

As for Leipzig, the situation is quite different, as Xaver Schlager (ligament damage) will be unavailable, having gotten injured in the recent derby loss to Borussia Dortmund.

Additionally, the stellar Christopher Nkunku (who also got hurt in that match, with a hamstring strain) could very likely be sidelined as well. Side note, transfer rumors have linked Nkunku with a move to Chelsea in the summer.

Meanwhile Abdou Diallo is working his way back from some knee issues, but this match will come far too soon for him.

He has been training individually, not with the rest of the group. And finally, goalkeeper Peter Gulacsi is out for the season after having gone under the knife to repair his knee injury.

Prediction: Man City 1, RB Leipzig 0

Expect a grindy, gritty, potentially ugly affair, as the Bundesliga side will try to muck it up and keep City from getting imperial in this one. It will work, but only to an extent as City will win this one, and with it the tie.

