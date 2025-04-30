Manchester City Team News, Starting Lineup Prediction at Wolves

Big news ahead of the clash with Wolves- Rodri may not be done for the season after all! The Manchester City midfielder, previously ruled out for the entire term with a knee ligament problem, may actually feature again before all is said and done. Said Guardiola this past Friday, regarding the Rodri situation:

“He’s back in training, and we might see him on the pitch at some point next month.”

Manchester City at Wolves FYIs

Kickoff: Fri. May 2, 8pm, Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton, UK

Premier League Standing: Manchester City 4th, 61 pts, Wolves 13th, 41 points

Google Probability: Manchester City win 72% Draw 17% Wolves 10%

Man City Team News at Wolves

“Every training session he does with us, he does well. But I don’t know. Rodri wants [to play], but the doctor will have to say, ‘Pep, you have the green light to give him minutes’. I want to rely on the doctors in that case.”

Maybe Championship Sunday, or a game or two before, is the likely return target, at this point.

Guardiola also gave an update on Erling Haaland: “He feels better. I said before, I don’t know when [he’ll return]. It’s not a comfortable injury… He’s getting better step by step. Still, he doesn’t train with the team, but we will see how he does.”

It is still looking like a mid-May return for the big Norwegian; ditto for Nathan Ake and John Stones.

Man City at Wolves Starting Lineup Prediction at Wolves (4-3-2-1)

Ederson; Matheus Nunes, Ruben Dias, Josko Gvardiol, Nico O’Reilly; Rico Lewis, Bernardo Silva, Mateo Kovacic; Phil Foden, Jeremy Doku; Omar Marmoush

