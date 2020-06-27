Man City at Newcastle Team News, Starting XI Predictions (FA Cup)

Manchester City continue the defense of their FA Cup title this weekend when they head to St. James’ Park for a FA Cup quarterfinal clash against Newcastle United. The Magpies haven’t lifted a trophy in 65 years, but this tournament is all they have left to play for this season.
In other words, they’ll be fired up. Let’s preview.
Team News
Sergio Aguero is likely to miss the rest of the domestic season, but Pep is hoping to have the club’s all-time leading scorer back for the restarted European campaign. Fernandinho picked up a red card at Chelsea yesterday and his suspension will begin here.
Phil Foden, John Stones, Claudio Bravo are all doubts for this clash.
Out of commission for Newcastle in this one are Jetro Williams, Florian Lejeune and Ciaran Clark.
However, they also have a ton of players who are doubtful and face late fitness tests. The list includes both Longstaff brothers and Matt Ritchie, Issac Hayden (both knocks) and Christian Atsu.
Man City possible Starting lineup (4-3-3):
Ederson; Cancelo, Otamendi, Garcia, Zinchenko; De Bruyne, Rodri, Foden; Bernardo, Jesus, Sane
Newcastle United Starting XI Prediction (4-4-1-1):
Darlow; Yedlin, Schar, Lascelles, Fernandez, Rose; Almiron, Hayden, Shelvey, Saint-Maximin; Carroll
FA Cup Quarterfinal FYIs
Kickoff: June 28, 6:30 pm, St James Park
Form Guide: Newcastle DWWWDL City LWWLWW
Odds: City win 1.16, City win or draw 1.03, Newcastle win or draw 5, Newcastle win 15
Key Stat: Something has got to give here, with these two streaking sides. City have won their last nine FA Cup clashes; Newcastle their last five.
Recent Series History: City are undefeated in 24 of the last 26 across all competitions against Newcastle
Prediction: Manchester City 2, Newcastle United 1
Even a less than full strength City side is typically stronger than most other opponents.
