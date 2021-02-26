Man City Team News vs West Ham United: Nathan Ake, Sergio Aguero

Manchester City welcome West Ham United to the Etihad on Saturday as they continue their charge towards the Premier League title. City sent a message to the rest of the league last weekend, as they strolled to an easy victory at the Emirates over Arsenal.
If they play the same way again on Saturday, then West Ham will spend a lot of time chasing shadows.
West Ham United at Manchester City FYIs
Kickoff: Sat Feb 27, 12:30 GMT, City of Manchester Stadium
Team News: West Ham United Manchester City transfer talk
Starting XI Predictions: West Ham United Manchester City
PL Form Guide: West Ham United WWDWL Manchester City WWWWW
PL Position: Irons 4th, 45pts Manchester City 1st, 59 pts
Odds: Hammers +1100 Draw +500 Manchester City -455
Man City Team News
Pep Guardiola almost has a complete squad to work with. Having the likes of Kevin De Bruyne and Sergio Aguero back is a real boost as the club heads into the business end of the season. There are no fresh injury or suspension concerns for City, but one player who will be out is centre back Nathan Ake.
The Dutchman, who has spent a lot of time on the sidelines lately has returned to training, but he’s still not fit.
Despite the great form that they are in, City will know that it’s not going to be easy against the Hammers. They are having a great run of form on their own which has pushed them into the top four. They will bring a lot of quality to this one.
For City, it will be a case of believing in what they do best and that is to move the ball around. When these players are on song, it is difficult to stop them as so many teams have found out this season.
Someone like De Bruyne will hold the key to unlocking this game with his passing and vision. And having players interchanging and causing problems the way Phil Foden and Raheem Sterling do, makes them tough to deal with for any defence.
Manchester City currently have a ten-point lead at the top of the table. There are still challenges that they will have to overcome but they are getting closer and closer to regaining the league from Liverpool. David Moyes and West Ham will be tough to deal with, but City will be confident of getting a win.
They have many options that they can play around with and will find a combination that wins the game for them.
