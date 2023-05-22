Man City Team News at Brighton: Nathan Ake Recovering

Yesterday against Chelsea, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola made nine changes from the team which thrashed Real Madrid on Wednesday night. And why not? Man City were crowned Premier League champions (their third in a row and fifth in the last six seasons) before a ball was even kicked.

The match was dead rubber, but City, playing with a lineup of mostly youngsters and second-teamers, won anyway against a Blues side that can’t wait to end their season. Looking ahead, Nathan Ake is the only injury concern here ahead of these last two league fixtures, both of which will also be dead rubber.

Brighton and Hove Albion vs Manchester City FYIs

Kick-off time: 8 PM GMT, Wednesday May 24, Falmer Stadium

Form Guide Premier League: Brighton WLWLW Manchester City WWWWW

Premier League Position: Brighton 61 pts, 6th Manchester City Champions

Result Probability: Brighton win 23% Draw 22% Manchester City win 55%

Guardiola said the versatile defender is getting better, and it looks like he may be available for the two cup finals next month. The Dutchman has missed the last four games, including yesterday, with a hamstring injury. It is nearly certain that he won’t feature in either of these last two league contests.

On this day of celebration, of pomp and circumstance, Pep hailed all the positive attributes that Nathan Ake brings to City’s table.

He has been fundamental,” Pep after the win over Chelsea/during the title clinching party.

“I learned this season when you play against (Bukayo) Saka, Vinicius (Jnr), (Gabriel) Martinelli, (Mohamed) Salah or (Sadio) Mane in the past, you need a proper defender to win duels one v one. Or, in the Champions League, at that level, they need one action to beat you and Nathan gave us that boost that I didn’t have in the past.”

“The biggest boost was having a proper defender and in the past we didn’t have it and Nathan, (Manuel) Akanji and [Kyle] Walker did it.”

